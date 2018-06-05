West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini mugged at gunpoint in Chile

Manuel Pellegrini, 64, was travelling to a restaurant in Santiago with his wife and friends when targeted by a gang



Manuel Pellegrini

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has been mugged at gunpoint in Chile according to reports. Pellegrini, 64, was travelling to a restaurant in Santiago with his wife and friends when targeted by a gang.

Chilean newspaper La Cuarta reported that Pellegrini's wife had her purse stolen during the incident on Saturday evening.

