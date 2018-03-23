West Ham issue lifetime bans pitch invaders

West Ham said the spectators were banned for their acts of "severe violence and physical aggression" and with the 'intent to injure or harm'



Representational picture

England football club West Ham United have issued lifetime bans to five fans who invaded the pitch during a match at the London Stadium earlier this month. Scenes turned ugly after team's 3-0 defeat by Burnley when fans invaded the pitch and threw coins at the club's owners, David Gold and David Sullivan, reports the Independent. West Ham said the spectators were banned for their acts of "severe violence and physical aggression" and with the 'intent to injure or harm'.

'Lifetime bans from all West Ham United matches, both home and away, have today been issued to five individuals who crossed safety barriers to enter the field of play ' a criminal offence that is a severe breach of stadium safety regulations - while a number of individuals have also been banned for life for violently throwing coins or objects with intent to injure or harm on the bridge directly in front of the Directors' Box," the England club said in a statement. It added that further bans will be issued based on witness statements and CCTV footage available, prior to their next home match against Southampton on March 31.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever