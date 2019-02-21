West Indies cricket great Curtly Ambrose impresses in dance video

cricket

Taking part in an Australian dance show Dancing With The Stars, Ambrose, 55, is seen in a video grooving to an Ed Sheeran song along with his partner

A screen grab of the viral video

Former West Indies pacer Curtly Ambrose, one of the top fast bowlers in the world during his prime, is creating waves on the dance floor.

Taking part in an Australian dance show Dancing With The Stars, Ambrose, 55, is seen in a video grooving to an Ed Sheeran song along with his partner.

The video was retweeted by the official twitter handle of Windies Cricket — the game's governing body in the Carribean islands. "Leave some moves for the rest of us Sir Curtly," Windies Cricket commented in the tweet.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever