West Indies cricket star Dwayne Bravo eyes Bollywood

Updated: Dec 09, 2019, 08:11 IST | Sonia Lulla | Mumbai

Having been exposed to the raw edit by co-vocalist Rimi Nique, West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo instantly knew he wanted to be part of it

Dwayne Bravo and Shakti Mohan
Touting The chammiya song to be his "Bollywood-esque single" West Indies cricket star Dwayne Bravo, who enjoys a musical career under the name DJ Bravo, has rapped in Hindi and Punjabi in the recently launched number. He admits he had to work on nabbing the pronunciation of his versus, but doesn't deem the experience particularly toilsome. "I am happy to work on each kind of collaboration," says Bravo, who launched his music career with a Caribbean track in 2012, and has, so far, primarily dabbled in English numbers.

Having been exposed to the raw edit by co-vocalist Rimi Nique, Bravo instantly knew he wanted to be part of it. Along with choreographer Shakti Mohan, he is seen dancing to the wedding tunes of the Gaurav Dagaonkar composition. "I am open to singing wedding [songs], or those for Bollywood movies. I want the [hook step of] the song to [become] popular. When I come for the IPL [next year], this should be the song everyone's dancing to." Meanwhile, his next offering, 2Easy, will have him associate with Arielle Alexa.

