West Indies getting better in longer format: Daren Sammy

West Indie's two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain (2012 and 2016) Daren Sammy believes it's almost impossible to build a West Indies team as great as the one that dominated world cricket in the 1970s and 1980s. Sammy, who has scored 3,781 runs and claimed 209 wickets at international level, is currently preparing to lead the St Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He spoke to mid-day about West Indies cricket and the recently postponed T20 World Cup among other things on the eve of his team's CPL clash with Jamaica Tallawahs in Trinidad today.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

On the difference in standards between IPL and CPL

Both leagues are special. Obviously, IPL sets the tone for all the other leagues to follow but CPL is exciting too. It's the biggest party in sport. No cricketer would want to miss this great experience and atmosphere of playing in the Caribbean.

On failing to win the CPL yet

The results [in CPL] have not gone our way. St Lucia Zouks is very dear to my heart, especially at this time of my career, where I'm closer to retiring. It's my dream to win the CPL trophy for our fans. If we can go out and execute our plans properly this year, we have a good chance.

On the challenges to perform in T20 leagues at the age of 36

I have always taken care of my body. In the last year or so however, I suffered a knee injury that set me back. It's probably due to the finisher's role that I play as a batsman. It's not easy because most of the time you need quick runs.

On the postponement of the T20 World Cup

It's always disappointing when an event of that magnitude is postponed, but we understand why it happened. Teams will now have more time to prepare for the 2021 edition. Besides, this CPL is a good opportunity to look for fresh talent among West Indians.

On the prospects of West Indies regaining its past glory

We enjoyed that dominance thanks to talented players like Sir Clive Lloyd and Sir Vivian Richards among others. I don't think we will ever have such a talented group again. However, we are working hard towards being a competitive side that could go out and win not just one Test match but also a series. We are getting better in the longer format. [Skipper] Jason Holder is doing a good job. What I saw in England [WI lost the Test series 1-2] was impressive, especially our bowling unit. We have a bowling unit that can do well in all conditions. I also see some young batsmen gaining valuable experience.

