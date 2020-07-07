West Indies have skill set and mental toughness to beat England: Phil Simmons

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has said that his team have the skill set and mental toughness to win their second series on the trot against England.

International cricket resumes post Coronavirus-caused restrictions in the opening Test of the Wisden Trophy at Southampton on Wednesday. Simmons, 57, who played seven Tests against England, said that mental toughness and skills will be on display in ample measure at the Hampshire venue where West Indies greats like Gordon Greenidge, Andy Roberts and the late Malcolm Marshall paraded their skills in county cricket. "There's a lot to do with the mental part because there won't be a crowd...you have to create your own mindset. Skills will always come into play and both will be factors in this series," Simmons told mid-day during an online discussion on Monday.

Trinidadian Simmons added: "I have the belief in my team. We will overcome the hosts in this series."

West Indies have not won a Test series in England after their 4-0 triumph under Vivian Richards in 1988. Interestingly, England had four skippers during that five-match series—Mike Gatting, John Emburey, Chris Cowdrey and Graham Gooch.

Simmons hailed England for the resumption of cricket. "It is a huge blueprint for how cricket can move forward in this situation. ECB has to be credited for what they have done to take cricket [forward] and let's see what other countries do. Sport lifts people and cricket is no different," remarked Simmons. The forthcoming series will be aired live on Sony Six.

