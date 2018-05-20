West Indies may scrap one Lanka Test in favour of ODIs

With just a week left to the departure of Sri Lankan team to West Indies, the CWI said that they are considering tweaking the schedule due to financial crisis



Angelo Mathews

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is mulling to scrap one Test of three-match series against Sri Lanka next month, in favour of couple of one-day internationals. The Caribbean side are due to play only three Tests against Sri Lanka, including West Indies' first-ever day-night match.

With just a week left to the departure of Sri Lankan team to West Indies, the CWI said that they are considering tweaking the schedule due to financial crisis. Confirming the news, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) CEO Ashley de Silva that the Test matches are most likely to reduce to two in favour of limited-overs games, which are more attractive to broadcasters and are less expensive to host.

"Most probably the boards will reduce the number of Test matches to two, and play a couple of one-dayers.CWI are going through a bit of a crisis. They have been talking to us. They haven't given us any indication that the tour might get postponed altogether," ESPNcricinfo quoted de Silva, as saying.

Sri Lanka's tour to West Indies is most likely to begin with a three-day practice match from May 30 in Trinidad before the two sides head to the opening Test, beginning June 6 at the Queen's Park Oval.

