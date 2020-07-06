Search

West Indies pacer Kemar Roach confident of tormenting England

Updated: Jul 06, 2020, 07:15 IST | Subodh Mayure | Mumbai

"Obviously, Joe is a quality player so it's hard to fill those big shoes," Roach told mid-day during an online interaction on Sunday.

West Indies' experienced pacer Kemar Roach reckons his side will give a good account of itself in the three-match Test series against England starting at Southampton on Wednesday.

England will be led by mercurial all-rounder Ben Stokes as their regular captain Joe Root is with his wife, who is expecting the couple's second child.

"I am sure we want to bowl in the right areas. I am sure we can come on top in this series. I am confident," Roach remarked.

When asked about playing in front of empty stands due to the COVID-19 situation, Roach, 32, who has 193 Test wickets in 56 matches, said: "It's going to be a challenge for sure. This is the first time I've come to England to find no crowd support, no noise, no Barmy Army. It's going to be weird. But I am sure they [administrators] will find some way to keep it interesting, keep it a little bit noisy," added Roach.

Wednesday's Test at Southampton will be the first international cricket game since Coronavirus halted the sport in March. West Indies have not won a Test series in England after their 4-0 triumph in 1988, but the men from the Caribbean clinched the home series 2-1 last year. The forthcoming series will be aired live on Sony Six.

