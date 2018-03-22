West Indies qualify for World Cup with controversial win over Scotland

The two-time World Cup winners were bowled out for just 198 batting first, but rain forced an early finish with the game in the balance and Scotland on 125 for 5 with 14.4 overs remaining



West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels en route his 51 against Scotland during the World Cup Qualifier at Harare yesterday. Pic/AFP

The West Indies snatched a spot at next year's World Cup by edging to a five-run victory over Scotland on DLS method in Harare yesterday.

The two-time World Cup winners were bowled out for just 198 batting first, but rain forced an early finish with the game in the balance and Scotland on 125 for 5 with 14.4 overs remaining. Jason Holder's Windies claimed the penultimate place for the tournament in England and Wales, with Scotland knocked out of contention. "I'm extremely pleased to get through to the World Cup. We've been through a lot in the last two years," said captain Holder.

"We had to play to expectation — there was pressure in every game and the guys really put their hands up. "I'm really pleased to get over the line but my thoughts go out to Scotland for how they've played in this tournament," he added. With no reserve days in the crucial qualifying tournament, Scotland were left agonisingly short of a massive upset. Former Scotland captains Craig Wright and Preston Mommsen lashed out at the ICC after the match on Twitter, highlighting the decision to cut the World Cup to only 10 teams.

"Feel absolutely sick for everyone @CricketScotland, players, support staff, administration & supporters," wrote Wright.

"It's all been said before, but this tournament has highlighted (again) so much that is wrong with the management, structure & priorities of world cricket @ICC #notgoodenough."

Mommsen pointed out the ICC's 'value' of "commitment to the global game", saying: "@ICC I think you need to re-address your 'values' below, particularly your final point. Your actions as a governing body are so misaligned with this it's frightening."

