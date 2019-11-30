West Indies seal easy win over Afghanistan

Lucknow: After defeating Ireland and Bangladesh in their previous two Test matches, much was expected from Afghanistan in their one-off clash against West Indies. But it turned out to be a tame affair as the "home" team crashed to a nine-wicket defeat on the third morning, as their batsmen showed no gumption for a fight.

The Afghan batsmen did not fall to the West Indies pace attack, but to spin, especially off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, who had a 10-wicket haul in the match and was named man of the match. Posting 187 and 120 is not going to help many teams to win a game and so it proved for Afghanistan. But what was surprising is their batsmen succumbing to spin, with 15 wickets going to the West Indies spinners and the other five taken by captain and pace bowler Jason Holder.



It took West Indies just over an hour on the third morning to wrap up the game. The result was a foregone conclusion at the close of Day Two when the "home" team were just 21 runs ahead with only three wickets in hand. Afghanistan, on Friday morning, could add only 11 more runs after which West Indies took just 6.2 overs to complete the formality for the loss of opener Kraigg Brathwaite.

Much was also expected from Afghan skipper and premium spinner Rashid Khan. But he could not weave magic with the ball and managed three wickets, each costing 38 runs.

