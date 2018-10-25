West Indies showed great heart, says India captain Virat Kohli

cricket

The visitors scored 321-7 in their 50 overs in response to the Indian total of 321-6. This was only the second ODI draw between the two teams. The first one was on December 6, 1991 during the Benson and Hedges World Series in Perth, Australia

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli heaped praise on the West Indies players after the two teams played out an exciting tie in the second One-Day International (ODI) here yesterday. The visitors scored 321-7 in their 50 overs in response to the Indian total of 321-6. This was only the second ODI draw between the two teams. The first one was on December 6, 1991 during the Benson and Hedges World Series in Perth, Australia.

"It was a great game of cricket, great to be part of it. Full house and credit to the West Indies team as well, they showed great heart. Specially in the second innings, when they got stuck in despite being three down," Kohli said after the match.

"In big tournaments, we might be batting first and we have to embrace every challenge that comes our way. The pitch was drastically different, we put up a challenge in front of us today and luckily we got the draw, we will take it happily," he added.

"When the run rate fell under six, I thought they had good chance, and the game nicely drifted in the last seven overs and one boundary off Umesh off the shoe and that boundary from Rayudu just a few inches, I'm sure everyone enjoyed and the Windies deserved a draw at least and I think we deserved a draw too."

Coming into the match, 81 shy of the 10,000-run mark, Kohli got to the landmark in style. "Personally, I'm pretty proud of my innings and my milestone. It's something we decided pre-game, it was hot and humid," Kohli said.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever