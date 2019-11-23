West Indies T20: Mohammed Azharuddin comes to Mumbai's rescue

Hyderabad Cricket Association came to Mumbai's rescue after its president Mohammed Azharuddin, the former India captain, readily agreed to swap a T20 International between India and West Indies. Mumbai will now host the third and final T20I on December 11 and Hyderabad will host the opener on December 6.

As per the schedule, Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium was supposed to host the series-opening T20I on December 6 and Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium was to host the third and final T20I on December 11.

However, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) were in a fix on Wednesday after Mumbai Police informed them about their inability to provide security cover for the match on December 6 due to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's death anniversary and 27th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

A meeting with the Mumbai Police officials on Friday did not yield a desired result.

That forced the MCA authorities to get in touch with the BCCI chief executive Rahul Johri.

Since MCA secretary Sanjay Naik was present at Eden Gardens for the historic day-night Test, it is understood that he spoke to BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah immediately. The trio then got in touch with HCA president Azharuddin, who was invited for the second Test between India and Bangladesh.

It is learnt that Azharuddin had no qualms over swapping the dates that helped MCA retain their international fixture.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates