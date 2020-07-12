West Indies take charge as Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes fall

West Indies strengthened their grip on the first Test at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday after dismissing well-set batsman Zak Crawley for 76 and skipper Ben Stokes (46). England were 253-5 in their second innings on the fourth day, just 139 runs ahead after West Indies scored 318 in the first innings, at the time of going to press. Crawley and Stokes, who put on 98 for the fourth wicket, were dismissed in successive overs as West Indies once again took charge.

Royston Chase (2-71 in 25 overs) proved a thorn in England's side once again after both Rory Burns and Joe Denly donated their wickets to the off-spinner. And in between their exits, Dom Sibley—bowled off a no-ball immediately after completing his half century—fell for exactly fifty when he was caught down the legside off Shannon Gabriel. All-rounder Stokes, leading the side in the absence of Joe Root, had top-scored with 43 in England's lowly first-innings 204. The paceman, second to West Indies captain Jason Holder in the ICC's Test all-rounder rankings, then led from the front with the ball as well by taking 4-49.

Sibley pressed on to a painstaking fifty off 161 balls. The very next delivery saw Sibley play on to Gabriel only for third umpire Michael Gough to rule the fast bowler had over-stepped.

Two balls later, Sibley glanced fast bowler Gabriel to diving wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich and was out for exactly 50.

