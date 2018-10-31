Western Railway adds 10 new services, extends 122 others

national

The ladies' special, presently departing from Bhayander, will now originate from Virar at 8.44 am

The Western Railway has decided to add 10 new suburban services and extend 122 services in its new timetable from November 1. It has also decided to halt the AC local at 10 new stations.

The total number of services plying on the Mumbai suburban section will be increased from 1,355 to 1,365, including 110 Harbour services. Of the 10, four new services are in the Down direction — two fast suburban services are from Churchgate to Virar, one fast suburban service is from Churchgate to Dahanu Road and one slow suburban service is from Virar to Dahanu Road station.

Out of the six new services in the Up direction, two fast suburban services are from Virar to Churchgate, two slow suburban services are from Dahanu Road to Virar and two slow suburban services are from Virar to Borivli and from Bhayander to Andheri station.

There are 122 services (66 services in the Down and 56 services in the Up direction) that have been extended. Officials said 26 suburban services have also been speeded up.

The AC local has been given additional halts at Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Dahisar, Mira Road, Naigaon and Nalasopara stations to improve occupancy. The WR has decided to extend the Churchgate-Bhayandar local, which departs from Churchgate at 6.51 pm, right up to Virar. In the Up direction, the ladies' special, presently departing from Bhayander, will now originate from Virar at 8.44 am.

The Vasai Road-Churchgate local, which departs at 9.56 am from Vasai Road, will now originate from Virar and will depart at 9.47 am.

