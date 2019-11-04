Western Railway is doing its job, we must do ours

The Western Railway will be shutting down a number of its bridges in a time-bound manner to facilitate the construction of new bridges and upgrades.

For the construction of a new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Santacruz station, the south side staircase of the middle FOB on platform no. 3/4 of Santacruz will remain closed. Similar construction on an FOB at Mumbai Central station will entail closure of a south side staircase. Mahalaxmi station is going to be similarly affected.

The Railways have recognised and responded to the need to upgrade the infrastructure. Their action is a preventive measure for calamities that can result from overloading and general wear and tear.

Commuters need to take this work in the right spirit because a little inconvenience will only result in a better station, a safer space for them. Be extra disciplined while wending your way through the commuting facility. Exercise caution in abundance.

The Railways must install proper signage and directions which are clear and visible from afar. Even periodic announcements of ongoing work and diversions will be a huge help. The quality of the announcements must be high — muffled and incoherent speech defeats the whole purpose of announcements.

While there is going to be inconvenience, there must be viable alternatives that work, rather than prove hazardous for commuters. We have to keep in mind that our stations are absolute combustible tinderboxes of human emotions, given the seething crowds accessing them.

Safety is a priority but it remains a two-way street. While the onus is on the Railways, we have a small part to play in it too. Patience, cooperation, vigilance and alertness to changes in a familiar though always challenging space, is the need of not just rush hour but repair hour too.

