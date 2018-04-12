Western Railway launches an upgraded version of Disha app

The upgraded version of the Disha app has three new features, all of which will be of utmost importance to passengers





After incorporating some of the suggestions made by passengers, the Western Railway (WR) has launched its upgraded version of Disha mobile application on Wednesday. The upgraded version of the app has three new features, an official said on Thursday. The Disha app was inaugurated in February 2016 by the then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Disha mobile application serves as a single window for information regarding passenger amenities available at the station, such as wi-fi availability, emergency medical rooms (EMRs), station master's office, GRP & RPF post, catering facilities etc. "In the upgraded version, three features have been added for the convenience of passengers, such as expected time of arrival (ETA), catering menu with approved rate list, live updates and notifications," Ravinder Bhakar, WR's Chief Public Relations Officer, said.



These three important features will be very useful and handy for train commuters, Bhakar said. He also said that the app is compatible on both Android and IOS.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)