Western Railway makes compartments reserved for women more distinctive in AC trains

While the city's only AC train continues to stand out on the railway tracks, Western Railway has made it even more distinctive for women passengers

While the city's only AC train continues to stand out on the railway tracks, Western Railway has made it even more distinctive for women passengers. Compartments reserved for them were livened up with lime green paint and the image of a smiling woman

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates