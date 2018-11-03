Western Railway rolls back some Jogeshwari halt changes in new schedule

national

Gajanan Kiritkar requested the railways to restore the halts till the construction of the new foot overbridge is complete

After getting a letter from local Member of Parliament Gajanan Kirtikar, the Western Railway on Friday partially rolled back its changes in the new timetable for Jogeshwari halts.

Kirtikar had written to the General Manager of WR stating that cancelling halts from platform four and putting them on platform six of Jogeshwari station had inconvenienced a lot of commuters, and could lead to more accidents, as there is no proper access to the platform from the eastern side. Kiritkar requested the railways to restore the halts till the construction of the new foot overbridge is complete.

A senior WR official said, "It is clarified by Western Railway that the old position of local train halts on Jogeshwari and Andheri stations has been kept the same as it was on October 31 in WR's suburban time table according to today's [Friday's] decision. No new change in this regard has been made. As per WR's new suburban timetable, halts at Jogeshwari station for some Goregaon and Malad local services had been withdrawn. But from November 3, they have been restored."

