Western Railway to run Bandra-Ghazipur, Gandhidham-Bhagalpur special trains

To clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season, the Western Railway (WR) will run special trains between Bandra Terminus and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh and between Gandhidham in Gujarat and Bhagalpur in Bihar. The WR gave this information in a statement issued in Mumbai on Thursday. Train no. 09025 Bandra Terminus "Ghazipur city special fare train will make 18 trips between the two destinations.



It will leave Bandra at 11.25 pm every Monday and reach Ghazipur at 10.30 am on Wednesday. This train will run from April 30 to June 25, it said.

On its return journey, train no. 09026 will depart from Ghazipur City at 7.30 pm every Wednesday and reach Bandra at 7.50 am on Friday. The train will run from May 2 to June 27.



The train will halt at several important stations in both the directions and will have AC II Tier, AC III Tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches, the statement added. The other summer special- train no. 09451/52 Gandhidham"Bhagalpur weekly special on special fare will make

six trips between the two destinations via Anand and Godhra. The Gandhidham"Bhagalpur weekly special train will depart from Gandhidham at 5.40 pm every Friday and reach Bhagalpur at 6 pm on Sunday. It will run from April 27 to May 11.



On its return leg, train 09452 Bhagalpur-Gandhidham Express will depart from Bhagalpur at 6.30 am every Monday and arrive Gandhidham at 8 am on Wednesday, the statement said. It will run between April 30 and May 14. The train will halt at almost all important stations in both the directions and will have coach composition of AC III tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches.



Bookings for Bandra (T)-Ghazipur special train will start from April 27, while for the Gandhidham"Bhagalpur train will star from April 26. Tickets can be booked at all PRS counters and IRCTC website, the WR said in the statement.

