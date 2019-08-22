Western Zonal Council endorses abrogation of Art 370

national

Fadnavis said that the decision to revoke Article 370 will the way for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and the integration of this region with the rest of the country

Western Zonal Council of state. Pic/Twitter IANS

On Thursday, the Western Zonal Council of states supported the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to abrogate Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. According to an official statement, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis began the meeting by welcoming the decision to scrap Article 370 which was taken by PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

While addressing the meeting, Fadnavis also said that the decision to revoke Article 370 will the way for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and the integration of this region with the rest of the country. Fadnavis' remarks were endorsed by Chief Ministers of Goa and Gujarat and also by the representatives from Union Territories of Daman, Diu, and Dadra Nagar Haveli.

Devendra Fadnavis took to social networking site Twitter and shared glimpses of the event. While sharing the pictures, Fadnavis said that the states will send recommendations on the proposed measures which were discussed at the meeting in order to improvise policing & conviction process.

The Western Zonal Council is one of the five councils set up in 1957 under Sections 15-22 of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, with the stated objective of resolving disputes between the Centre and states and among the respective states in the designated zones, reports IANS.

With inputs from IANS

