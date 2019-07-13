We've learnt a lot from coach Sulakshan, says captain Vikrant Keni

cricket

Wadekar Warriors's skipper Vikrant Keni in Navi Mumbai yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Vikrant Keni, skipper of Wadekar Warriors — the Indian team set to participate in the six-nation Physical Disability T20 World Series in England from August 3 to 13 — said that his team's confidence levels have been boosted since the appointment of former Mumbai Ranji Trophy-winning coach Sulakshan Kulkarni as head coach last month.

Kulkarni guided Mumbai to the Ranji Trophy title in 2012-13. Keni said his team is in awe of the former Mumbai wicketkeeper-batsman. "Being from Mumbai, I'm well aware of Kulkarni sir 's contribution to the Ranji team. I've seen him in his playing days too and his batting technique was superb. Our team has learnt so much from him. We have gained in confidence too," Keni, 33, whose right hand was afflicted with polio since childhood, told reporters on the sidelines of a promotional event at Seawoods Grand Central Mall in Navi Mumbai yesterday.

Team Director and former Mumbai Cricket Association vice president Vinod Deshpande explained the team's schedule: "We had a four-day camp in Badlapur followed by a three-day camp last week in Sion. We will now go Shegaon near Bhusaval for a pre-departure camp [July 19 to 24] before leaving for UK on July 26."

