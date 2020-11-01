WFH fixes: How to ditch the pain of working from a sofa

The lucky ones have pretty writing tables to flaunt on Instagram. But the rest of us are sitting on a couch or bed, working on our laptops as we continue to work from home. Experts say this is recipe for lower back pain, arm discomfort and aching knees.



Writer Aastha Atray Banan tries the Figure Four exercise for stiff knees

Physical therapist Dr Arvind Yadav, head physiotherapist for kabaddi team Bengaluru Bulls, shared nifty exercises for four major aches and pains. And here's an important tip: While you do these exercises, make sure to pay attention to your breathing. Always breathe into the pose.



Physical therapist Dr Arvind Yadav

If your knees are aching

The knees feel the brunt of working from a bed or couch, because the hip muscles get tight. If you work on your hip flexibility, the burden on the knees lessens. For this, sit on a chair, place one foot on the other knee, making a figure of four. Then bend forward and hold for 20 counts. Try with other leg. You can also try the cat and camel

pose, which will stretch out the hip.

If your arm joints are paining

Try and prop your hands up on a pillow or cushion while working so that your wrists are elevated. If the hand is not stretched, your elbows will feel the pain. Stretch out your hand in front of you, and hold your elbow from below with the other hand, thumb on one side, and fingers on another. Then shut your palm in a fist and make circles with it. Make sure this is done very slowly.

If you have a stiff neck

Sitting in front of the computer is sure to cause a stiff neck. Find a table that allows you to place your computer at eye level. To elevate the pain, first place both hands on the neck and massage it. Also do shoulder circles. Stand tall, and stretch your hands out to either side. Then touch ear to shoulders by slowly turning your head. Also rotate your head gradually to the right and then left. This will mobilise your face and reduce pain. Make sure all movements are done at a very slow pace.

If you have a stiff back

We sit and work and slouch, so the alignment of the spine goes for a toss. Back muscles get fatigued. Every half an hour, do a back bend. Also, hold your elbows on either side, and stretch up. This will help stretch the side of your body. The back bend reduces the pressure on the back. Keep breathing.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news