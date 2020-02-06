WFI chief: India to allow quarantined Chinese wrestlers

New Delhi: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is willing to host the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, which has been moved out of the city of Xian due to Coronavirus outbreak in China. The upcoming wrestling Asian Olympic Qualifiers, which was scheduled to be held in the Chinese city from March 27 to 29 was moved out by the United World Wrestling (UWW), the world governing body, after the virus outbreak.

The virus, that originated from Wuhan, has already killed nearly 500 people while infecting more than 24,000 people in China. "UWW had asked for my opinion about shifting the venue and I had said health is paramount. I think the decision will come in 10-12 days," WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said. "If we are asked to host then we will definitely do it. Our preparations are top notch for the Asian Championship and maybe after they (UWW) see it, they'll award us the event," he said.

India is scheduled to host the Asian Championship from February 18 to 23 and the WFI chief is hoping the good arrangement will eventually help them grab grab the hosting of the Asian Olympic qualifiers.

