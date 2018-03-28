What a night

Sonu Nigam performed in Dubai recently

Sonu Nigam performed in Dubai recently. Though the venue had a capacity of around 50,000, it apparently overflowed with over a lakh people.



Sonu Nigam

The singer rendered his tracks, Hans Mat Pagli, Saathiya, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Bijuria, among others.

Well, quite recently, after a Muslim cleric from West Bengal, who challenged him in April 2017 following Sonu's tweets on finding the azaan disturbing, police sources confirmed that fundamentalist groups from Pakistan were gunning for him. When contacted, the singer, however, seemed unaware of the threat. Sources in the Mumbai police have revealed that a terror outfit from Pakistan has threatened to assassinate the singer in a public place. They have also threatened two Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

