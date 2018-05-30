What A Week: Of the Veeres, Karan and John Mayer

Just a quick (and maybe bi***y, maybe gushing, maybe useless) opinion on that happened on the week that went by



A still from Veere Di Wedding

This week, like last week, what you can't ignore, is the fact that Veere Di Wedding is releasing this week. The barrage of videos, song releases, outfit changes, hot Kareena images, just don't seem to stop. I met Bebo last week btw, and she has as much swag as it appears. Too Hot! But #girlcrush aside, I too, can't help be excited about watching Veere, even though it may turn out to be like Aisha (which is my favourite guilty pleasure movie — it's so bad that it's good types na). Did anyone else notice that the sisters Rhea and Sonam are competing with their brother, Harshvardhan, this Friday, as he debuts in Bhavesh Joshi: Superhero? Must be awkward at home right, especially since social media can't escape the Veeres, but Bhavesh is nowhere to be found.

In other news, Instagram was all full of love for Karan on his 46th birthday. Who Karan, you ask? Johar, of course, is there any other Karan who is as important. He is living it up in Big Apple, and has been putting pictures after pictures much like a fashion blogger. He has got a signature pose as well, of one leg turned out and tucked in. Do check it out. Speaking of fashion icons, I stumbled upon another creature, Jenny Walton, who lives and is beautiful in New York as well. The artist, who is also The Sartorialist's Scott Schuman's partner, has impeccable style that has a hint of the old school, that I absolutely adore.

In the end, I just want everyone to know that the best thing that happened last week was that John Mayer released a video for his song New Light. And it's a hilarious one! He takes his social media persona, that of the class clown, to a green screen, where he dances, yes, dances, in pyjamas, as crazy situations occur behind him. We love the song, and we love Mayer. If you don't yet follow him on social media, do it now. He is good lesson for all artists, who photoshop everything, and are so careful about their image. Maybe they can try being goofy and themselves for a change? Also as I leave, can I make you jealous. Last week, as I posted a story about John Mayer, gushing about his song, guess who saw it. John Mayer! Then i put a story gushing about the fact that he saw it. And guess who saw it. John Mayer! So surreal right. That people, is the power of social media. As you burn, I big you adieu. See you next time!

Aastha Atray Banan is an assistant editor with Sunday Midday, and the mid-day resident expert on music, lifestyle and social media (basically she has a lot of time on her hands)

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates