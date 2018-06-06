What a week: Ranbir Kapoor, my heart just beats for you

Just a quick (and maybe bi***y, maybe gushing, maybe useless) opinion on that happened on the week that went by

Ranbir Kapoor

Can I dedicate this column to the love of life (other than John Mayer) — Ranbir Kapoor? Well, it's my column, so I guess I can do whatever I want, right? Also, how can you ignore him after that Sanju trailer? I have always defended my decision of finding him super hot by saying, well, he is super talented as well. How can anyone be hot, if they are not intelligent, funny or talented? And Ranbir, is as talented as they come. Do you remember every freaking scene of Tamasha, where he is just so vulnerable you want to kiss him? (I anyway want to do that all the time) Or his nuanced portrayal in Rocket Singh. Love, love, love. But even social media couldn't escape how good he was in the snippets we saw in the Sanju trailer. Those eyes, that voice — I don't think there could be a better choice!

Social media was also buzzing with the news that Ranbir Kapoor was now dating his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt. As much as he is my forever crush, this is a couple I can get onboard with. Can you imagine how pretty and talented their kids will be? I am so okay with this relationship that it scares me a little — but how can you find fault in Alia. That girl just has it all going on.

In other news, it's LGBTQ month and if you have to follow one transgender influencers on Instagram, make it Dan Clay (@dan_clay), who is even a bigger Sex and the City fan than me. He recreates all of Carrie's outfits down to the T, and the end results are often spectacular. He has great legs, and great swag, and this is main thing we can learn from him — how to be inspired and yet retain your own originality.

I didn't want to speak about Veere this week, but I have to. Harshvardhan Kapoor made some rather nasty comments about his sisters in an interview, just as movie halls were replacing the shows of his movie, Bhavesh Joshi, with Veere Di Wedding.

Maybe next time, the family should sit down and talk about release dates first, and refrain from airing their dirty laundry in public. It reminds me of one of my favourite quotes from Leo Tolstoy's Anna Karenina — "All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way". C'est La Vie. See you next time.

Aastha Atray Banan is an assistant editor with Sunday Midday, and the mid-day resident expert on music, lifestyle and social media (basically she has a lot of time on her hands)

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates