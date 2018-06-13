What A Week

Just a quick (and maybe bi***y, maybe gushing, maybe useless) opinion on that happened on the week that went by

I am feeling bad for Priyanka Chopra, who was on the receiving end of a lot of flak last week because an episode of Quantico features Indian terrorists. Okay, I don't like the thought of Indian terrorists either but does that mean they don't exist, at least in a fiction format! Yes, guys, it's fiction. And to target Priyanka Chopra just because she is Indian as well, uh, so unfair. As the makers of the show cleared out that she doesn't write or direct the show. If anything, we should be proud of that girl, for she has made it where no one ever has! #goals for sure. Anyway, let's hope we can bury this worry and stop questioning the actor's patriotism!

Last night I watched the trailer of Dhadak, and ummm, aaahhh, ummmm, did it remind anyone else of Raanjhanaa? Also, it seemed dated to me -- I don't think I can relate to a movie like this anymore. Shahid's baby bro, Ishaan Khattar, caught my fancy though, because he seemed natural and easy in front of the camera. Jhanvi Kapoor, on the other hand, seemed slightly uncomfortable. Or am I just imagining it? I never want to jump to judgment so we will save it till the time we actually see the whole movie.

Last week also brought with it the news of the suicide of chef and anchor Anthony Bourdain, and I just couldn't believe it. I have been a fan of his ever since his show No Reservations, and it was on my bucket list to one day, bump into him at his New York restaurant.



I think I even sent him a letter to that address. Yes, I was crushing so hard, and he always seemed like the epitome of cool to me. And though I was saddened by the news, I asked myself: what does it take to keep a person happy enough to not want to kill themselves? We think money, fame, travel, the good life, even the love of the one we love, will save us. But Tony had it all, and he still decided to end it. Why? Do we need to reassess the essentials needed for true happiness? Maybe we do. Maybe we need to just be happy with what we have, and not make a list of "If I have this, I will be happy..." Maybe whatever extra we get is just a cherry on the top of the cake we already have. Maybe? Let me know what you think?

