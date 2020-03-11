What about the revolutionaries?

Set during the Russian Revolution, The Just Assassins by Albert Camus tells the story of five friends, socialist-revolutionaries determined to set the record straight by murdering the then Duke in 1905. Recounting their personal tale, it questions the morality of the murder and its implications. A story told often in film and on stage, it returns in a new production Jaayaz Hatyare, that’s an adaptation twice removed from its original.

First adapted in Hindi by Suresh Bharadwaj from the English text (translated from French) it now finds contemporary telling through a production by actor, trainer and NSD alumnus Mukti Das. “The language has been made contemporary and despite being set during British rule in India, it is easy to find resonance with the story in today’s times, when the youth have risen in protest against societal injustice,” shares Das, who has worked with students of city-based acting school The Crafter’s since January this year for the play. “At the heart of it though, it is a personal tale of five friends,” he adds. The contemporary version, he tells us, draws from the English and Hindi texts followed by a series of actor-led improvisations.



Mukti Das

The friends want to commit a murder for the injustices committed by a particular person; the name and deeds of this person are not revealed. While at it, they begin question their own role as revolutionaries. “In a scene, where one of them is hanged, his girlfriend is seen asking what good is the sacrifice that was made to stop violence instead resulted in more?” Das explains adding that he doesn’t want to take political sides as much as discuss self-assessment during these times.

On March 14 and 15, 7 pm and 8.30 pm

At Shakuntalam Studio, Plot No 401 and 402, opposite Tarapore Tower HP Petrol Pump, near Oshiwara Police Station, Adarsh Nagar, Andheri West.

Call 9870404393

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 99

