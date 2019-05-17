What Ananya Birla has realised about life and competition
In a statement, Ananya Birla said, that her debut EP is really authentic to me and my own experiences
Singer and daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter Ananya Birla will release her debut EP "Fingerprint" on Friday. In an interview, Ananya said that with time she has realised that life is not all about competition but about enjoying one's journey. The EP, which has a blend of pop, electro and R&B showcasing the singer's versatility, is being released via Universal Music Group and Island Records UK. It includes "Blackout", featuring Nigeria's leading music stars Vector and WurlD, as well as "All Night Long", "Disappear" and "Love Suicide".
View this post on Instagram
Need a ... just breathe â¨ What are your favourite lyrics from blackout? â¤ï¸
For Ananya, 24, these are a deeply personal collection of songs. In a statement, Ananya Birla said, "This EP is really authentic to me and my own experiences. It's mostly about love - the good and the bad. I wanted to cover the holistic journey, from falling in love to heartbreak to reconciliation. It took me a while to realise that life isn't all about competing to a finish line - something which I've often struggled to do. It's about enjoying every step of the journey."
Here's a sneak-peek of her EP that she shared on Instagram...
Ananya's first single came out in 2016. On her journey, Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director and CEO of Universal Music Group and EMI Music, India and South Asia, said: "After a solid build up period and 7 singles later... we finally think we are ready for her to take on the world."
View this post on Instagram
FINGERPRINT OUT NOW!!! Thank you to the most wonderful team for this surprise â¤ï¸ #journeygoals
