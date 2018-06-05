What annoys Roger Federer about his fans?

Swiss tennis ace Federer urges fans to respect his privacy, says he gets annoyed when they shoot pictures of his kids and wife without his permission



Roger Federer and Mirka Federer

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer is loved by many across the globe, but there are certain things that he likes to keep private especially if it is related to his kids and wife.

Federer, who enjoys spending time with his four kids - two sets of twins - Myla and Charlene, eight, and Leo and Lenny, four and wife Mirka, recently revealed that though he is fine with fans taking pictures with him, but gets irked when they take pictures of them.



Federer's kids - daughters Myla & Charlene and sons Leo & Lenny

"Mobile phones can definitely be a problem sometimes. I can understand it when fans pull out their phones to take a photo of me - they might never see me again and want to seize the opportunity. But, as a family man, I get really annoyed when somebody takes a photo of my children without asking," Federer was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

"If you freely express your opinion, you will offend many people. This is why there are topics that I don't speak about publicly and that belong to my private life. I also don't want people to think a certain way just because Federer does," he added.

