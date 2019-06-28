What Aparshakti Khurana loves about Shahid Kapoor

bollywood

Aparshakti Khurana says if he had to be in a same sex relationship with someone, it would be with "Kabir Singh" star Shahid Kapoor

Aparshakti Khurana

Actor Aparshakti Khurana says if he had to be in a same sex relationship with someone, it would be with "Kabir Singh" star Shahid Kapoor.

Aparshakti expressed his wish when he appeared on an episode of zoOm's show "By Invite Only", read a statement.

In a quick round of candid questions, Aparshakti disclosed that if he had to be in a same sex relationship, it would be with Shahid.

"I love the way he dresses up. I love the style. I love his body language. He looks 25 to me," he added.

Asked who would he decline if Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, both asked him out on a date at the same time, he said: "I will decline Katrina in favour of Alia Bhatt".

And with which actress would he like to do an intimate scene? Aparshakti replied: "I think Disha Patani is really hot."

He also spoke about being compared to his brother and actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

The "Dangal" actor said: "I don't think I am equal to him right now and hence there's no comparison. If people want to say that I look like him -- of course we do, as we are brothers. If people think that I sound like him -- I think he really sounds well. I take it as a compliment."

He says he is "very proud of the fact that Ayushmann never introduced me to someone to start my creative career".

"I can't be more modest about it. It is quite visible that everyone wants to be a hero. I have said this to myself that if everyone becomes a hero, someone should be the hero's friend and I am fine with playing the hero's friend."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates