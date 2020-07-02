What are the benefits of not being a star kid? Adah Sharma answers through a hilarious video!

Are star-kids more privileged than the actors who come from outside the industry? Are they carpeted with better and more lucrative opportunities? Is Nepotism here to stay and rule? All these questions have been raised to the star kids as well as the outsiders. The debate is incessant! Bollywood actor Adah Sharma has the most unique take on it.

Taking to her Instagram account, she has shared a video and also written four points as to what are the benefits of NOT being a star kid. One would really want to know this. The video is a clip from her debut film, 1920. Have a look right here:

After watching the video, actor Vivan Bhathena commented- "Hahahhahaa..don't lose this lovely sense of humor." (sic) Sharma wrote back-"that's one of the perks of being a non star kid . Life keeps u on the edge, can't lose it." (sic)

Sharma made her debut with Vikram Bhatt's 1920, whose video she just shared, and also acted in films like Hasee Toh Phasee, and Commando 2 and 3.

