What are the benefits of not being a star kid? Adah Sharma answers through a hilarious video!
Adah Sharma has taken to her Instagram account to share a video and four points that reflect on the advantages and benefits of NOT being a star kid. Don't miss it!
Are star-kids more privileged than the actors who come from outside the industry? Are they carpeted with better and more lucrative opportunities? Is Nepotism here to stay and rule? All these questions have been raised to the star kids as well as the outsiders. The debate is incessant! Bollywood actor Adah Sharma has the most unique take on it.
Taking to her Instagram account, she has shared a video and also written four points as to what are the benefits of NOT being a star kid. One would really want to know this. The video is a clip from her debut film, 1920. Have a look right here:
The Benefits of NOT being a star kid : in Allllll my interviews im asked my take on Nepotism and Star Kids...we are always talking about the struggle ,but here are some perks of being a non star kid . 1)Getting the opportunity to stand in long audition lines leading to long toned legs . 2)Getting free bonus acting classes with real life experience of a rollercoaster of emotions like rejection and dejection . 3)A chance to do a big banner film and yet be invisible on the poster ! No name also full incognito! . 4)To not be included in promotions of a film . so you can practice sulking and crying expressions at home(tab Hasee toh nahi aae ðÂÂÂ) . Look at star kid cat Radha Sharma @adah_ki_radha ...she had to lose 10 kgs ,it's only been a year since she's born and she has to deal with all this fame uffffff! The Struggle is Reel, Really !ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ . p.s.I don't have a God Father but I think God is on my side ♥ï¸Â I got to do horror,action,romance,drama,comedy all in one film,my debut 1920 #100yearsofAdahsharma #1920to2020
After watching the video, actor Vivan Bhathena commented- "Hahahhahaa..don't lose this lovely sense of humor." (sic) Sharma wrote back-"that's one of the perks of being a non star kid . Life keeps u on the edge, can't lose it." (sic)
Sharma made her debut with Vikram Bhatt's 1920, whose video she just shared, and also acted in films like Hasee Toh Phasee, and Commando 2 and 3.
