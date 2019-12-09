What are the Highest Salary-Paying Jobs in India?

More often than not, courses of study are chosen on the basis of the salary prospects.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

By and by as students near the prime time of their academics, they are required to concentrate their efforts in getting a stable job. Then starts the hustle of trawling through job vacancies in search of the relevant ones. More often than not, courses of study are chosen on the basis of the salary prospects. High salaried jobs and their additional perks are enticing and job vacancies that meet such needs are eagerly sought-after.

Here are five of the highest salary-paying jobs in India –

Chartered Accountant (CA)

It is almost second nature for Indian parents to coax their children to opt for becoming Chartered Accountants. Considered to be a highly esteemed job among the Indian masses, hundreds of thousands of students appear for the Chartered Accountant course each year out of which only 22% make to the finals whereas only 2% are able to clear the finals in the first attempt. But, for those who clear it, there's a life awaiting them unlike any other. The median income for a CA is between Rs. 5 lakhs to Rs 7.5 lakhs a month. For becoming a CA, one requires to have good analytical skills, ability to handle failures, and a lot of diligence and patience.

Drilling Engineer

A lot of people are not quite familiar with the term, drilling engineer but have often seen job vacancies for the same flashing across in the form of an advertisement. Well, drilling engineering is a highly specialised profession. Drilling engineers are responsible for creating oil wells for the purposes of mining crude oil. A drilling engineer easily makes a median monthly income of Rs. 2.5 lakhs.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Professionals

With the introduction and growth of Industry 4.0, web developers and programmers (basically those familiar with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) are on high demand. An AI techie in India can easily make a median monthly income of Rs. 6 lakhs and above, with highly reputed firms such as IBM, Accenture, and Cisco being among the top recruiters. The prime reason for this is that AI is slow-growing in India with courses on AI being rare in the country. So, AI techies are highly valued. An AI professional ought to bring excellent mathematical and algorithm knowledge, should be well-versed with probability and statistics, must possess basic knowledge of programming languages, and must be well-versed with Unix tools.

Editor-in-Chief

Also making to the list of top most respected jobs in India comes that of an editor-in-chief of any newspaper, magazine, or radio station. Such individuals can make a median monthly salary of Rs. 5 lakhs plus perks. This is mainly because of their top political connections and the risky nature of their job. Editors require to have excellent communication skills, effective decision-making abilities, and most importantly the courage to act.

Management Professionals

Among Indians, the terms MBA and BMS are all too familiar. We have all heard such terms growing up that once we get this course done, we can expect to have a lavish lifestyle. Well, turns out it was not a hoax. Management professionals – those who have passed managerial courses – can expect some of the highest-paying salaries in India. Depending upon their area of specialisation, type ofcourse pursued ad the university, management professionals can earn a median monthly salary of 1 lakh to 4 lakhs a month.

Looking for a job vacancy in India and overwhelmed in your job-hunt? Leave all your worries in the hands of reliable experts such as Randstad India. As India's leading recruitment agency, we have an experience of over two decades in the field and will help you find the job vacancy you're looking for. Get in touch today!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates