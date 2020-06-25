What Ayushmann Khurrana learnt from Aamir Khan

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the bankable stars today who has cemented his place with his strong social message oriented entertaining superhits. His career graph shows that he is picking his subjects extremely judiciously and he has himself said that he wants to be a part of the best films that are being made in the industry today.

His trajectory is almost similar to that of Aamir Khan, who is expected to deliver the best cinema and also give an uplifting and inspirational message. Ayushmann revealed that he learnt something huge from the superstar even before he stepped into Bollywood and this invaluable lesson has really helped him in his journey to stardom.

Ayushmann did a phenomenal job in the runaway hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which was a remake of the Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham. The actor revealed that he purposely didn't see the original because of the lesson he received from Aamir.

He says, "I did not watch the original and still haven't seen the original! I guess that's my method of going for a script. If someone offers me a remake, I don't watch the original, I just read the script. Sometimes the humour, the essence, the emotions, they are lost in the translation and it happens more than often. Also, I get quite inspired from an actor when I'm watching the original film. So, its difficult to bring my own thing to the screen. So, I just read the script and react to that."

Ayushmann adds, "I learnt this from Aamir Khan. I was an MTV presenter and I remember I was interviewing him for Ghajini. I asked him this question – 'How is the film different from the original' and he said 'I've not seen the original one!' I was really fascinated. He said that I had read the script and it was great! So, I took that cue from him and I found that to be a great lesson!"

The star had also previously said, "I'm a huge fan of Aamir Khan sir's work and I'm always learning from him. He is one of the greatest icons of Indian cinema and he is a huge inspiration to me. I met him on the sets of Dangal and was in awe of his simplicity and clarity of thought."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news