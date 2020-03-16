Sara Ali Khan is enjoying in the beautiful Banaras, attends Aarti with mother Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan has a feisty side to her which we have often seen in her interviews, Instagram posts, and even films. And keeping that jubilant side of her intact and alive, she has now taken to her Instagram account to share a video that's a treat for all her fans and the people who are fond of the heartland of India. She's currently in Banaras, the city known for its gorgeousness, shooting for Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re, also starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

And last night, she shared a video where she could be seen breaking the fourth wall and directly communicating with her fans and followers and introducing us to the beauty of the holy city. From bangles to curd, she showed us the hidden treasures while traveling in the busy streets with exuberance. That's not all, she also participated in the Ganga Aarti at the Dasashwamedh Ghat with mother Amrita Singh.

Have a look at both the videos right here:

And here are some inside pictures that you cannot miss:



Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh Picture Courtesy/Pallav Paliwal



Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh Picture Courtesy/Pallav Paliwal



Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh Picture Courtesy/Pallav Paliwal

Atrangi Re seems to be the kind of film Aanand L. Rai is known for, representing the freshness and fragrance of our country's heartland. We hope the narrative of this romance is powered by its music and picturesque locations, exactly what made Raanjhanaa and the Tanu Weds Manu films a success. It's all set to release on February 12, 2021!

Apart from this, she also has Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan coming up on May 1, but given the extent of the aforementioned virus, this film too could get pushed just like a lot of other offerings.

