What Danica loves about her boyfriend Aaron Rodgers

Former American racing driver Danica Patrick, 36, says there are a lot of things that she likes about her National Football League star (NFL) beau Aaron Rodgers, 34.

Patrick, who shot for an upcoming episode of American talk show, The Rachael Ray Show, said, "He [Rodgers] is funny, he's very kind, he's thoughtful, he's super smart. He's really good at football. And he's tall and he's big and I like that," the former NASCAR driver said of the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Patrick confirmed she was dating Rodgers in January after splitting from fellow racer Ricky Stenhouse Jr. last November. Around the same time, Rodgers ended his relationship with actor Olivia Munn.

