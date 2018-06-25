What Deepika Padukone does not want to see!

Here's how Deepika Padukone replied to Ranveer Singh's throwback photo

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Yesterday, Ranveer Singh shared a childhood picture on social media, which has him sporting which had him sporting a Mohawk. The actor wrote, "Avant garde since 1985 (sic)."

This was his way of saying that he has been stylish since birth as 1985 is the year he was born. Ladylove Deepika Padukone was quick to comment. She wrote, "Nooooo..." with several face-palm emojis. The two are reportedly set to tie the knot in November and indulge in PDA on social media.

The latest news on the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding front is that a date has been fixed. Rumour is that the Padmaavat stars will get hitched on November 10. It is also said that it will be a destination wedding, but there will be one function in Bengaluru, Dippy's hometown.

Ranveer has apparently purchased two floors of the building he currently occupies with his parents in Khar. It turns out that the floors are being revamped. Dropping by frequently to oversee the work is a certain Deepika. Though their wedding rumours are gaining credence, the two prefer to be mum.

