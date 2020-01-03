What did Dharmesh say that shocked Dance + 5 audience?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Dance + 5's super Judge Remo D'Souza along with the 4 captains – Karishma, Dharmesh, Punit, and Suresh have been judging the talented array of contestants selected from all across the country. Apart from the dance performances, this week, there will be another surprise for viewers of Dance +5. Comedian and actress Sugandha Mishra will make an appearance on the show.

Sugandha Mishra has been a part of Dance + in its previous chapter as a co-host. Her whacky sense of humour has entertained the audience and this time too her antics will leave everyone in splits! The comedian has always teased Dharmesh when she has been a part of the show and she didn't change her focus this time either.

As she joked with the show's captain about them getting married, she also talked about having kids. And Dharmesh too had a comeback ready for the same. A source from the sets revealed, "It was a funny moment as Sugandha and Dharmesh had a funny banter on the stage. The highlight was Dharmesh's witty reply to Sugandha when she spoke about having kids that he plans to have 6-7 kids after their marriage! Everyone on the sets burst out laughing after hearing his funny statement."

It sure seems that Sugandha and Dharmesh have lit up the entire set of Dance + 5 with their funny pranks and jokes!

Dance 5 + airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Star Plus.

