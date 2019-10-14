What! Did Ranveer Singh say no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer Singh make for a deadly director-actor duo. The two have collaborated on as many as three blockbusters- Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. The greatest of Singh's fans and critics believe if the actor was able to consolidate his position in the industry as a dependable actor and a star; it's largely because of the meticulousness of the maverick filmmaker.

We all know Salman Khan and Bhansali won't collaborate for Inshallah for reasons best known to the two of them. Alia Bhatt, who was the leading lady, grabbed another opportunity to work with the director as he offered her the titular role in Gangubai, which was earlier being made with Priyanka Chopra. This is a volatile and intense drama about the most dreaded sex worker of Mumbai's red-light area, Kamathipura, Gangubai Kothewali, and traces her journey from ebb to the flesh market.

A report by Pune Mirror states the filmmaker wanted Ranveer Singh to do a cameo in the film but the actor politely declined, leaving Bhatt upset and miffed. However, no confirmation about the same has been made yet. Apart from Gully Boy, the two stars have entertained the viewers with their silly yet funny Make My Trip ads and are also collaborating once again for Karan Johar's directorial, Takht. 2020 shall be an immensely busy year for both Bhatt and Singh.

The actress has as many as four films lined-up for next year, which include her father, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, slated to release on July 10, 2020, SS Rajamouli's RRR, releasing on July 31, 2020, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, whose release is yet to be announced, and Johar's Takht, as stated above. Singh will be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, where he plays the role of Kapil Dev, and the film will release on April 10, 2020. He then gears up for YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Johar's Takht.

