What does Shekhar Kapur have to say about the Mr. India trilogy by Ali Abbas Zafar?

Updated: Feb 18, 2020, 15:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Ali Abbas Zafar has announced the Mr. India trilogy and the creator of the original, Shekhar Kapur, has this to say about the ambitious project!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Shekhar Kapur
It's no news that Ali Abbas Zafar's next project is going to be the Mr. India trilogy that will be mounted on a huge scale. And it's also no news that Ranveer Singh could be the modern-day Mr. India, the man with a golden heart who discovers the power of invisibility.

And in case you missed it, Zafar also took to his Twitter account to confirm the news and how it will be a huge responsibility to portray an iconic character loved by all.

Take a look in case you missed it:

And now, Shekhar Kapur, the man who made the original classic, has given his reaction on the news. When a user pointed out his displeasure over the trilogy, by saying how it's a completely bad idea and will fail very badly, Kapur agreed to it.

This is what he had to say:

Well, it indeed is a mammoth task to even think of replicating the cult of Mr. India and Zafar has taken a massive challenge as a filmmaker. All he has to do is just get the flavour and the essence of the original right.

