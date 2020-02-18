What does Shekhar Kapur have to say about the Mr. India trilogy by Ali Abbas Zafar?

It's no news that Ali Abbas Zafar's next project is going to be the Mr. India trilogy that will be mounted on a huge scale. And it's also no news that Ranveer Singh could be the modern-day Mr. India, the man with a golden heart who discovers the power of invisibility.

And in case you missed it, Zafar also took to his Twitter account to confirm the news and how it will be a huge responsibility to portray an iconic character loved by all.

Take a look in case you missed it:

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

And now, Shekhar Kapur, the man who made the original classic, has given his reaction on the news. When a user pointed out his displeasure over the trilogy, by saying how it's a completely bad idea and will fail very badly, Kapur agreed to it.

This is what he had to say:

No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. https://t.co/Set5eDH63j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

Well, it indeed is a mammoth task to even think of replicating the cult of Mr. India and Zafar has taken a massive challenge as a filmmaker. All he has to do is just get the flavour and the essence of the original right.

