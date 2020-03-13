What exactly is Ranbir Kapoor up to in this viral picture? Any guesses?

Ranbir Kapoor is an incredibly talented actor and also a soccer player to the hoot, and now he seems to be trying newer things, and this viral picture is proof!

A fan-club of the actor took to its Instagram account where the actor could be seen religiously working on what seems to be sound recording or sound mixing either for his film Brahmastra or mixing a song for a possible stint as a DJ.

The fan-club captioned the picture- Something new. Take a look right here:

The germ of the idea of Brahmastra came into being during the making of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani all the way back in 2013. Ayan Mukerji has been working on the script for the last seven years and it's arguably the most ambitious film of Hindi Cinema. Rumoured to be based on the legendary character of Lord Shiva, this massively-mounted drama will be a trilogy and stars Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna.

The release date of the film has been changed multiple times. Initially titled Dragon, this was supposed to release on December 23, 2016, and was later pushed to August 15, 2019! And now, this will finally arrive in the cinemas on December 4, 2020. We are yet to know when the second and third part will come out.

