'What gift should I buy for my picky boyfriend?'

dr-love

What's the best thing I can give my finicky boyfriend?

I want to buy my boyfriend something nice for his birthday but he's finicky, which makes this very difficult. What's the best thing I can give him?

I don't know. How about a gift voucher for an e-commerce site?

My friends recently introduced me to a girl who seems too good to be true. She's good-looking, successful, smart, kind, funny and very interesting to be with. What bothers me is why someone like her has been single for two years. I have met her three times so far, and had a great time with her on every occasion, so this is really bothering me. I don't know if there are some serious issues she hasn't told me about, or something else that has prevented her from finding a boyfriend, but I'm nervous about asking her out for this reason. This is a pity because she and I get along like a house on fire, but I can't ignore this nagging feeling at the back of my mind. What should I do about this?

You sound like someone who simply doesn't want something good to happen. Why this seemingly perfect girl has not found someone in two years may have nothing to do with her and everything to do with the people she was dating during that period. You do her a disservice by assuming something must be wrong with her. It's a sexist approach that lays the blame squarely at her feet, so I think it's better if you stay away and look for someone who isn't perfect for you. You have the option of giving this a shot, if the two of you get along as well as you claim to do, but labelling her like this just because she has been single for two years is a terrible thing to do. Your nagging feeling makes no sense. Judge people for yourself after spending time with them, not on the basis of how you think they should have lived their lives before meeting you.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

