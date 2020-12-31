What happened to your batting, Oz?

Australia's Steven Smith walks off the field after being dismissed by India's Jasprit Bumrah during Day Three of the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 28. Pic/Getty Images

It may be jumping the gun to say that Australia's batting is broken beyond repair but the fracture lines were evident even before the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Test post-mortem.

What is most revealing is that it is only India who have consistently brought up Australian batting frailties on home soil. Against lesser bowling attacks, Australia have been bullies on hard, fast pitches.

But against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and a splendid support crew, the numbers don't lie.

Even Aussie cricket writers, usually bullish to the point where journalism often becomes jingoism, are reluctantly conceding now that India enjoy superiority. Whilst Australia were beyond brilliant in that morning session on Day Three in Adelaide, the rest of the series has belonged to India.

If you go back to the previous series, the 2-1 scoreline was flattering to the home team. India were bossing the last Test in Sydney before rain intervened. There was a comeback then too, through a win at Melbourne, which came after a victory in Adelaide and a loss at Perth.

Social media users are now comparing the two batting line-ups. My critic friend from Down Under pointed to some shocking stats: In the last six India v Australia Tests — all of them hosted in Australia (although Border-Gavaskar Trophy series have generally been held on a home and away basis in years gone by) – the one Australian who features in the top 12 individual scores is Marcus Harris; ninth on the list with 79. He says: "Even with David Warner missing in action, they couldn't find room for Harris. What does that say about selection policies and all that talk about stability and consistency? Perhaps, the fear of failure is also acting as a dead weight in the minds of the Aussie batsmen."

That Steven Smith has been kept quiet by the Indian bowlers (1, 1*, 0 and 8) is an understatement. Is he out of form? Have India found the magic solution or is it just bad luck? Take your pick, but it does suggest that Ravichandran Ashwin has the wood on him. All credit to Rahane and Ashwin for getting him out for a duck in the first innings at Melbourne, where he averaged 113.50 before the Boxing Day Test. Smith is too good a player to lie low as it were and it's only a matter of time before he peels off a big score.

However, his reputation underscores the huge weight he carries on his shoulders.

Smith's quirky technique was always likely to come under the microscope if his form deserted him temporarily. "With so many parts of his body moving, he needs everything to be working in perfect

synchronicity. As we have seen since the IPL, when something isn't quite clicking, hands, eyes, feet or mind, his unorthodoxy might be an Achilles Heel," says a coach.

The Australian batting in their second innings at Melbourne made for sad viewing as India twisted the knife to achieve their fourth Test triumph at Melbourne in 43 years. The disintegration of their innings seemed utterly imminent and questions about their overall quality are fully justified.

No wonder former captain Ricky Ponting told cricket.com.au after Melbourne: "(Australia) made 191 there (in Adelaide), 195 and 200 here. That's not batting in Test match cricket."

Sure, Australia have produced and will continue to churn out seriously strong fast bowling talent, but they also prided themselves on batting ammunition. Their cricketing hall of fame is full of opulence thanks to the presence of batsmen who could pile up a mountain of runs.

Members of the Australian team which won the 1969-70 series in India 3-1 are often asked as to what made them tick against a probing Indian spin attack and they proudly point to the fact that they had batsmen of quality to play spin bowling.

Doubtless, the production line of batsmen has hit a snag in Australia and I wonder what happened to that great source - the Sheffield Shield and a strong club cricket system. There is, according to some followers of cricket Down Under, too much emphasis on T20 cricket and that could be the reason why technique and staying powers go out of the window. And if there are any young Australians who bat like Cheteshwar Pujara, they don't seem to be progressing through the system. Cameron Green is hailed as the next big thing in Australian cricket and hopefully he lives up to all the hype.

Defence is also an important part of batting and the Australians appear to fall short on this aspect. India on the other hand, are faring impressively on the development and international front if you can leave aside the 36 all out in Adelaide. They are less flamboyant but can bat for longer periods.

Fans of KL Rahul want to know why he is not in the Test XI, but his exclusion is also a massive credit to India's stocks and the BCCI must be credited for the way they have gone about conducting regular 'A' tours.

Opener Shubman Gill, who replaced Prithvi Shaw in Melbourne, looked good in both outings and could be (like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in 1991-92 and 2011-12 respectively), the young batsman the Australians would love to see more of, on their shores.

After seeing how the fortune-tellers had to shut their kiosk and run away after saying what they did about India's Adelaide agony, I won't get into the prediction game. But I won't be stunned if India go on to win the series from here.

