What has Arjun Kapoor lost?

Arjun Kapoor's latest post on Instagram has left Katrina Kaif cackling. Kapoor is seen with his hand on his head as he looks down. Kat commented, "What happened did you lose something (sic)?" His reply came quick, "I have lost your number (sic)." Kaif often trolls him. She is his rakhi sister, so, she gets away with it. Take a look at the post here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) onFeb 26, 2020 at 9:27pm PST

Arjun Kapoor is known for his social media banter. The actor has been caught having many funny moments and quips on the platform. It's not just social media, but even on various events, Arjun and Katrina were caught in a playful mode by the shutterbugs. Well, that's what sisters and brothers do, right?

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, opposite Kriti Sanon. The actor will next be a part of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Chale Chalo. Speaking about Katrina Kaif, she is all set to share the screen space with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates