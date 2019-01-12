What has Bidaai actress Sara Khan done to her face?

television

Yesterday, Sara Khan found herself being trolled for going under the knife. Some felt she was aping American TV personality, Kylie Jenner. Fans ridiculed her for her makeup and botched-up surgery

Sara Khan

Sapna Babul Ka actor Sara Khan is looking different these days. The TV actor's lips look plumper and her face tauter. She shared a selfie on Instagram and fans were quick to notice the vast difference.

Yesterday, she found herself being trolled for going under the knife. Some felt she was aping American TV personality Kylie Jenner. Fans ridiculed her for her makeup and botched-up surgery.

The actress also shared a picture on her social media handle. She captioned: "Something exciting for the (Sapna Babul ka) bidaai lovers as it’s my turn to return the love I got. Recreating bidaai’s Track for u all , dedicated to all the bride to be ,as this season I see a lot of marriages taking place. Super fun Track is on its way for u all with @altaafsayyedofficial #bidaai #sarakhan #sadhna #sapnababulka #starplus #recreation #nothingwentwrong #lol [sic]"

The actress also shared one more picture which evidently shows a change in her look.

View this post on Instagram #nomakeupdiaries âÂ¤ï¸Â #oilyhairdontcare ðÂÂ¥ A post shared by sara Khan (@ssarakhan) onJan 8, 2019 at 6:05am PST

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates