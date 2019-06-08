What has happened to Imran Khan? He has become half his size!

bollywood

Imran Khan (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Imran Khan, who has been out of the public eye since long, was spotted at a Bandra gym. Looks like the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008) actor has been working out regularly. He has become half his size! In fact, Aamir Khan's nephew appeared so lean, that onlookers wondered if the personal turmoil in his life was getting to him. He and wife Avantika Malik are said to be on a break after eight years of marriage.

Imran Khan was clicked in Bandra, while he was heading home from his gym. Imran, without hesitating to get papped by the shutterbugs, was all smiles. Check out his pictures here:

Imran Khan opted for a basic white t-shirt, paired with grey shorts and black sports shoes.

On the work front, Imran Khan was last seen opposite Kangana Ranaut in Katti Batti. The romantic comedy-drama film was directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. It released in 2015. Later, he made his debut as a director in 2018 with Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, based on India's Mangalyaan mission in 2014. The short film features actors Abhishek Saha, Prakash Belawadi and Sonali Sachdev in lead roles and gives us a glimpse inside the mission which sent India's first spacecraft to Mars.

Talking about his personal life, Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's marriage, which always brought to mind loving partnerships and happy forever-afters, reports of them falling apart have started doing the rounds. Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married in 2011. Khan had been dating Avantika Malik since he was 19, and never found it necessary to hide his relationship status from the media. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2014, and named her Imara.

Reportedly, the couple has been facing some irreconcilable differences, and have decided to spend some time apart from each other.

