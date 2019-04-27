What Hulk's smash feels like!

hollywood

Our reporter chronicles the experience of watching the superhero marvel - Avengers: Endgame in 4D

It may be touted as a 'breakthrough' innovation, but 4DX is certainly an uncomfortable experience. Tossed around and punched frequently, we find ourselves living a drama we never hope to actually be part of. Additionally, the theatre is unusually loud. It's a good thing that Avengers: Endgame is bang for the buck. The interactive screen tactic works, giving the movie a vivid and life-like texture. In the most dramatic scenes, you feel like you're in a virtual theme park.

4DX is an experience to savour, but one that must be brought out for the choicest of films only. The beauty of the format lay in its ability to unravel each layer of the film for a microscopic viewing.

Since the film is shot in a conducive format, 4DX also helps fans of the franchise attain an emotional catharsis, while retaining the inherent extravagance of the design. As far as Endgame goes, the concept of time travel is justified with this format. That this experience wasn't all too bad could be attributed to the film's masterful storytelling. It successfully knots up the franchise in an impactful finale. But, as far as the 4DX format goes, if the movie is good, technology is just a gratuitous gimmick - the one that you'd relish, but also one that's not a necessity.

