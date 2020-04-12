What if Maine Pyar Kiya released today? Salman Khan shares a hilarious video and also wishes us a Happy Easter

Salman Khan became an overnight sensation after the blockbuster success of Maine Pyar Kiya, a film that turned out to be the biggest hit of 1989. It was a story rooted in true love and also made the career of debutant director Sooraj Barjatya.

Three decades later, Khan has given one scene from the film a fantastic twist and at the same time, also wished all of us on Easter. This has got to be singularly the most unique Easter wish of all time. We won't spoil the fun for you.

Have a look at the video right here and see what would happen if this romance had to come out in 2020:

If MPK releases now...

Happy Easter

Stay focused and stay strong! pic.twitter.com/c4wrrMD0qA — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 12, 2020

The Superstar has been sharing some amazing and hilarious videos one after another since we all are locked down. And time and again, he has also been reminding us to stay indoors, safe, and positive. And due to the outbreak, his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai might not be able to come out on Eid as it happens every year.

