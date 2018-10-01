'What if mum doesn't approve of my boyfriend?'

dr-love

I'm afraid my mother won't like my boyfriend, which will hurt me

She may not, but you have a mind of your own, too. She means well, so it can't hurt to get her opinion.

I have been married for six years now, and my husband is addicted to pornography. It wasn't obvious during the first couple of years, but it has increased quite a bit since, and he no longer tries to hide the fact that he is addicted. He does lie about it though, and says he no longer watches it, even though I have repeatedly caught him watching videos on his phone whenever the computer is switched off. I don't know what to do about this, because it has started to affect our own sex life drastically. We no longer enjoy sex because I can't bring myself to think of him sexually while he fantasizes about all those other women having sex on camera. I love him a lot and don't want this marriage ruined because of his habit. What can I do to get him to stop or at least recognise the fact that he has a problem?

This really boils down to whether he wants to save the relationship, too. Does he not sense the growing physical distance between the two of you? Is this distance only exacerbating his addiction? These are things you should both talk about, preferably with a counsellor. He may not admit to his addiction out of shame or for reasons he isn't clear about himself, but addiction of any kind really ought to be dealt with by a professional who can come up with a plan and introduce measures to wean him off. Start by asking him how he feels about his relationship with you and what he would like to change. Ask if he is willing to speak to a professional about the state of his marriage, if not about his addiction, and take it from there.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

