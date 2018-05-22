What is making Alia Bhatt think of baby names?

Alia Bhatt, who is rumoured to be dating her Brahmastra co-star, Ranbir Kapoor, has admitted that she is obsessed with baby names



Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is a name to reckon with, in Bollywood, courtesy - her balanced choice of films. She is a brand by herself and her latest outing, Raazi is proof. The 25-year-old actress has delivered an interesting set of films and has an amazing line-up, too. She has worked with actors, who are more experienced than her, and is mostly seen hanging around with them.

Alia Bhatt's link-up with co-star Ranbir Kapoor has become a tea-time gossip in the industry as well as amongst the audience. After admitting that they both have a crush on each other, Alia's fascination with baby names has begun.

In an interview with Filmfare, the Udta Punjab actress has admitted that she has started to love baby names, and has even kept two-three names in her mind. Well, the young actress has also professed her wish of getting married. Does that mean marriage is soon on cards?

While speaking to the magazine when she was asked if she has matured enough faster by being around with people, who are older and experienced than her. "Possibly, yes. But my family never treated me like a kid. We share mature relationships with each other. And yes, I do hang out with people older than me. But like I say, age is just a number. It's your experiences that give you your age. I've not had the life of an average 20-year-old. By average, I mean any other 20-year-old. Maybe, another 20-year-old would have had a life way tougher than mine. So, I will not understand their point of you and they may not understand mine. Everyone's story is different based on the life they've lived. Also, I don't know if it's just because I've turned 25, but of late, I've started thinking of baby names. I'm a baby myself but for some reason baby names seem attractive to me," said Alia Bhatt.

When further intervened to find out her craze behind kids' names, she said, "Baby names are different. I never thought of them before. But suddenly, I come across something nice and think yeh naam hona chahiye. I liked two three names and have kept them in mind!"

Is she hinting at a new relationship?

On the professional front, she has Dharma Productions' Kalank with an ensemble cast and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan and Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh. She is currently basking in the success of her latest release.

